Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 15:34

Status Yellow weather warning issued for Cork with thunderstorms and 'risk of spot flooding' forecast

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Cork and Waterford. Photo credit: Damian Coleman

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Cork and Waterford. 

The warning, which came into effect at lunchtime today, will remain until 6pm this evening. 

Met Éireann has forecast scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening, "bringing some heavy downpours with the risk of spot flooding and hail".

The national forecaster has said there will be further scattered showers tomorrow morning across Munster. 

However, by mid-afternoon, these showers are expected to clear with "good spells of sunshine" forecast for the rest of the day. 

Highest temperatures will be between 12 and 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

