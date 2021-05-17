Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 15:24

Man questioned about €80,000 cannabis seizure

File picture of cannabis herb. Gardai seized an estimated €80,000 of the drug in Macroom

A MAN has been questioned about the seizure of €80,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Cork.

As part of an ongoing operation, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork executed a search warrant at a house in the Macroom area shortly before midnight on Friday.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of in excess of €80,000.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He was later released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

