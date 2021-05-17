Watch: Couple set the standard for most Corkonian wedding ceremony during lockdown

At a time when weddings have been far from what people once considered the norm, one Cork couple has set the bar when it comes to unusual wedding ceremonies.

Many couples have been forced to celebrate a more intimate wedding that they may have originally planned for due to the current pandemic, with many taking advantage of the quieter, scenic towns and cities across the country for the perfect photo opportunity.

One couple, however, made the decision to celebrate their wedding reception on the boardwalk outside Electric and were subsequently met with those who were out enjoying the sunshine joining in on the celebrations.

In true Cork fashion, people cheered on the bride in a clip shared to TikTok, as she threw her bouquet of flowers into the crowd of strangers.