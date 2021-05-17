Lidl announce new Pollinator-Friendly Stores for Cork

LIDL has announced the rollout of additional Pollinator-Friendly Stores in Cork following the debut of the first Pollinator-Friendly Store in Youghal.

The announcement of the new stores for Cork comes in celebration of World Bee Day, which takes place on 20 May.

Lidl has committed to the rollout of 20 more Pollinator-Friendly Stores across Ireland by the end of 2021, with two more to be located in Cork at Lidl’s Fermoy and Churchfield stores.

Lidl’s Pollinator-Friendly Stores are an innovative concept whereby suitable surrounding areas at Lidl Ireland store locations are optimised to create an area of pollination promotion.

Featuring reduced mowing practices, wildflower planting, an insect hotel and informative signage, these areas can look overgrown but are in fact a haven for pollinators like bees, butterflies and hoverflies.

Speaking on the announcement, Minister of State for Agriculture with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, said that encouraging native biodiversity to flourish is “incredibly important”.

“I am delighted to see Lidl Ireland taking the initiative and supporting Ireland’s national biodiversity with the rollout of their Pollinator-Friendly Stores, giving people across the country the opportunity to learn about and actively participate in the conservation and revitalisation of Irish biodiversity on an individual level.”

Encouraging customers to participate in the protection of Ireland’s natural biodiversity on an individual level, Lidl is also selling a selection of pollinator-friendly plants and flowers in its stores from Thursday 20 May.