Cork kicks off LGBTI+ Awareness Week with the raising of a new rainbow flag

CORK has kicked off LGBTI+ Awareness Week with the raising of the rainbow flag over Cork City Hall in unison with Sister City, San Franciso.

To mark the start of LGBTI+ Awareness Week and International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia, (IDAHOBIT) an Intersectional Rainbow Flag was yesterday raised by Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh.

This year, Cork City Council was joined by Sister City, San Francisco to raise the Rainbow Flag at the same moment across time zones, with Cork City raising its rainbow flag at 6 pm and San Francisco raising theirs at 10 am.

San Francisco previously gifted Cork with a rainbow flag, allowing it to become the first city on the island of Ireland to formally raise a rainbow flag over a civic and public building.

The Intersectional Rainbow Flag, at City Hall, Cork, with a real Rainbow over Kennedy Quay. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Speaking at the event, Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh said:

“I’m delighted to raise this progressive intersectional flag over Cork, signifying our desire to be inclusive of the many diversities within the lgbti+ community."

“I’m especially pleased that our friends in our sister city San Francisco are gathered right now at City Hall to also raise this flag; together we are ushering in IDAHOBIT Day and committing ourselves to challenge prejudice and discrimination around sexual orientation, gender identity and all forms of intolerance and hatred," he added.

To mark LGBTI+ Awareness Week, Cork City gifted the new Intersectional Rainbow Flag to San Francisco.

The flag is complete with the logos of both cities with 2021 being the first year that the Intersectional Rainbow flag will be raised.

Clair Farley, executive director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives, San Francisco, said that they are “delighted to receive such a wonderful gift from Cork City”.

“It symbolises our desire to continue to work together on issues of LGBTQ inclusion, both as sister cities and hopefully in the future as members of the Rainbow Cities Network.”

Cork City will mark international IDAHOBIT Day today by bringing Cork City, public services, community groups and LGBTI+ and NGOs, together to challenge homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.

Pictured are, Tony Power, Community & Social Inclusion Cork City Council, Lady Mayoress Stephanie Kavanagh, Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh, Siobhan O'Dowd, Chairperson LGBTI+ Inter-Agency Group, Denise Twohig, TUSLA, with the European Rainbow Flag, at City Hall, Cork.

Throughout the week, Notes to Cork will be running the ‘We are Cork’ campaign with a special rainbow theme which will be seen throughout the city highlighting intersectionality and diversity.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley will this morning raise the Rainbow at Cork County Hall.

The event will be followed by the launch of the LGBTQIA+ Book Club for Adults and the rising of the rainbow flag by Defense Forces at Haulbowline naval base.

Pictured are, Rev. Paul Robinson and Stephen Spillane, St. Anne's Church Warden, with the Intersectional Rainbow Flag, at the St. Anne's Church, Shandon, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

As a member city of the Rainbow Cities Network, Cork has submitted an entry to the shared RCN Photography Exhibition– Intersectionality in the LGBTQ Community and the exhibition will be available to view across social media platforms during LGBTI+ Awareness Week.

Later today, Cork City will take part in UNESCO Virtual Global Conference Promoting the Rights and Inclusion of LGBTI Youth while a Tea Time LGBTI+ Awareness Week Zoom hosted by East Cork LGBTQ Network & Cumann na Daoine Youghal will take place on Thursday.