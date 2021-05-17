'We're a very resilient community': optimism in northside as restrictions ease

“You wouldn’t fear something like this happening again when you see the strength of the community,” said local Labour party representative, Cllr John Maher, as he outlined how the community came together during the pandemic.
“We are in a very resilient community in the Mayfield, Montenotte, St Luke’s and Tivoli area.
Among the many local businesses who found themselves needing to adapt quickly to the pandemic was The Cotton Ball.
The hotel remained open for essential workers during the lockdown and early on began offering a click-and-collect afternoon tea.
“We’re absolutely hectic for the next two to three weeks,” explained manager, Joe O’Regan.
Another business that has witnessed an increase in customers in recent weeks is Flowerpoint.
Churches have also started to welcome back parishioners after a 24-week closure, something which Mayfield parish priest Fr Charlie Kiely said has been greatly welcomed by many in the community.
Local Workers Party representative, Cllr Ted Tynan said he too felt that there is more positivity in the community as society re-opens after a difficult number of months.
The past 14 months will undoubtedly remain etched in everyone’s mind for some time to come and local Green Party representative, Cllr Oliver Moran, said he hopes that some of the changes which came about as a result of the pandemic will continue.