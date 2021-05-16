Man taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in River Blackwater

EMERGENCY services personnel successfully responded to a call for assistance this evening in Mallow.

Two units from Mallow Fire Station, the Swift Water rescue team, members of the gardaí and nine members of the Mallow Search and Rescue were all present and assisted in bringing a person to safety after he got into difficulty in the River Blackwater.

The person was taken away by the waiting ambulance.

A spokesperson for the Mallow Search and Rescue told The Echo:

"The person got into difficulty in the river about a mile below Mallow. We got the call around 7pm."

"Members from Mallow fire brigade were there before us and they had succeeded in getting the person out of the water. We assisted in helping the man into the ambulance. Thankfully he is safe and well.”