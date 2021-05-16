Emergency services dealing with collision in Cork

FIRE crews are currently dealing with a road traffic collision that occurred in Whitechurch on Sunday afternoon.

Nobody was seriously injured following the collision which involved two cars.

Emergency services responded and were quickly at the scene. Gardaí and three fire brigade units were in attendance.

Two fire brigades from Ballyvolane Fire Station and one unit from Cork City Fire Brigade responded to the call at 4.11pm this afternoon.

Traffic restrictions are currently in place and motorists are urged to approach with caution.