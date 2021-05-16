Covid-19 latest: 802 new cases reported over weekend

802 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported over the weekend.

Latest figures from the Department of Health show that 447 confirmed cases of Covid-19 had been reported up to midnight on Friday night with 355 cases confirmed up to midnight on Saturday.

The figures were published by the Department of health on Sunday afternoon.

Data was not published on Saturday due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems.

The Department of Health says that the daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

At least, 22,757 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic.