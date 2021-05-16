Mayfield 'stalwart' recognised for decades of community work

A CORK man has been recognised for his enormous contribution to the community in Mayfield and surrounding areas over the last number of decades.

Joe Mullane was bestowed with a Lord Mayor’s Civic Award for a lifetime contribution to the youth of Mayfield and surrounding areas through his dedication to the No Name Club and to the GAA in the local community.

Lord Mayor of Cork Joe Kavanagh paid tribute to Mr Mullane, who, he said, has been volunteering since he was 15 years old.

“He has contributed significantly to the local community in so many different ways,” he said.

“He started up street leagues in Mayfield back in the 1960s — he’s done so much work there on that. He’s a stalwart.”

The Lord Mayor said that Mr Mullane had been a driving force behind the No Name Club in Mayfield.

The club, which was founded in 1978 and operates in communities across Ireland, enables young members to organise and enjoy positive activities.

The Lord Mayor said Mr Mullane has a passion for trying to ensure that young people have a positive path in life.

“What he has done for the No Name Club in Mayfield is nothing short of staggering.

“Joe is a real driving force behind it.”

The Lord Mayor said it was a “privilege” for him to be able to recognise Mr Mullane with the award.

“It was a privilege for me to be in a position to acknowledge the huge contribution that Joe Mullane has made to so many young people over the decades in the local Mayfield area.

“He has made such a difference to so many people’s lives and he’s put them on a path of positivity and hope that they may not have had if the No Name Club and Joe Mullane wasn’t there to drive it.”