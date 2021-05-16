Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 14:31

Five Cork hotels recognised at 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award winners

The River Lee Hotel on the Western Road was listed in seventh place. Picture Dan Linehan

John Bohane

Cork hospitality enjoyed huge success at the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award winners, with appearances in a number of categories. 

Cork took five of the 25 places in the Top Hotels in Ireland category - placing them in the top 1% of Tripadvisor hotels worldwide.

The first Cork hotel honoured was The River Lee Hotel, listed in seventh place. 

They were closely followed in eighth place by Dunmore House Hotel which is based in Clonakilty.

Another hotel in Clonakilty, Fernhill House Hotel, was picked in 12th place, while Hayfield Manor Hotel was selected in 15th place. 

The Montenotte Hotel was the last Cork hotel to win this prestigious award after they came in 20th place.

The Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale were amongst the award winners for the Top Small Hotels in Ireland.

Grove House and Courtyard Cottages in Skibbereen, Bethel Guesthouse, Rosscarbery and Gabriel House Bed and Breakfast were honoured in the Bed and Breakfast and Inns section.

