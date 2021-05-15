No daily Covid figures released following HSE cyberattack

THE daily Covid figures will not be released today, amid major disruption across the health service in the wake of a cyberattack.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Department of Health said:

“Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems daily #COVID19 figures are not available.

“Backdated figures will be published when possible.”

Ireland’s Covid vaccination programme continued on Saturday, with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly urging anyone with a vaccine appointment to attend as the services goes ahead “as normal”.

Mr Donnelly also said that all Covid test and trace services were working with “some delays”.

The online booking portal for Covid-19 vaccinations, which was suspended on Friday due to the attack, was back up and running on Saturday morning.

Anyone between the ages of 50 and 69 can register to receive their jab.

Systems for GP and close-contact Covid-19 test referrals were among the services affected by the cyberattack, although pre-arranged appointments are going ahead this weekend as planned.

Mr Donnelly said the attack had been “challenging” for the HSE but it had managed to continue with the vaccination programme.

While the State’s vaccination programme will continue as planned, many other services will continue to be disrupted well into next week.

Thousands of patients face cancelled appointments and delays to health services as the HSE tries to rebuild its systems closed following the ransomware attack on Friday.

Cancer services have been particularly affected, with many non-urgent radiation appointments cancelled.

Clinically urgent in-patient and day care treatments related to cancer, haematology, dialysis, and cardiac are not affected.

On Saturday afternoon, the HSE said it was making progress as it attempts to rebuild its impacted systems. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has been working with the HSE to bring all systems back online.