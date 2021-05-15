Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 13:05

'It is alleged there was a knife used': Woman accused of robbing taxi driver at Cork shopping centre 

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the present sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served on a young woman accused of robbing €80 cash from a taxi driver at Blackpool shopping centre.

24-year-old Keisha Harty with an address at Cork Simon Community was served with the book of evidence by Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan at Cork District Court.

The charge is one of robbery at Blackpool shopping centre on November 20 2020, where it is alleged she robbed a man of €80 cash.

Det. Sgt. O’Sulllivan said, “It is alleged that there was a knife used in the alleged robbery of a taxi driver.” 

The detective said the accused left the area and went to the UK following the alleged incident and was arrested recently in Cork after she returned.

Judge Kelleher remanded her in custody.

