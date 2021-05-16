'I’ll petrol-bomb your houses': Jail for man who threatened Gardaí in Cork city 

Gardaí were verbally abused as nothing but “a shower of rats” by a man who then said he would petrol-bomb their homes.

The incident occurred on the evening of April 24 at Leitrim Street, Cork.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said gardaí saw Colm Murdock staggering and falling against some building fences, knocking them over.

“Gardaí approached him, checking his welfare and he became verbally abusive.

“He shouted, ‘You are nothing but a shower of rats, I’ll petrol-bomb your houses’,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Murdock pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sgt. Lyons said the 41-year-old had five previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Joseph Cuddigan defence solicitor said, “Mr Murdock’s interaction with the gardaí was limited to verbal abuse. He unreservedly apologises for the wording he used to gardaí.

“He had no intention to carry out the threats and he would have had no knowledge of where they lived.

“He has done an awful lot of work for people with addiction difficulties. He has addiction problems himself. He unfortunately slipped back into addiction on this occasion.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He made various threats to gardaí and he has five Section 6’s (convictions for threatening behaviour).

"He does not appear to have learned.”

The judge imposed a five-day prison term for the intoxication and a two-month sentence for the threatening behaviour.

The accused was living at Cork Simon Community.