WATCH: Cork's youngest viral singing sensation releases stunning new video 

THE Kinsale girl whose version of Danny Boy went viral in March has released a new video - of her singing You Raise Me Up at Mizen Head.

Five-year-old Emma Sophia Ryan’s performance was released on Friday afternoon on her website and on YouTube.

Her proud mum Mary said: “We are delighted with it and hope that it will resonate with people in the way that Danny Boy did.”

The video for the production shows Emma Sophia wearing a full-length hooded cloak, in the style of a Celtic druid, at a stone circle and at Mizen Head. The video has a Celtic mythical theme.

People from across the world have contacted Emma Sophia's social media platforms about her version of Danny Boy, which shot to the top of the iTunes folk charts.

Mary, who is a professional musician, played the piano and violin on the Danny Boy video.

The song was made available to download, with all proceeds being donated to LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Last December, Emma Sophia performed Walking in the Air at the Cork Opera House annual Christmas concert.

She also came to attention over a year ago when her parents uploaded a video of her singing Ireland’s Call as a lockdown project.