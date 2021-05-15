Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 10:44

WATCH: Cork's youngest viral singing sensation releases stunning new video 

WATCH: Cork's youngest viral singing sensation releases stunning new video 

Emma Sophia singing in latest video. Picture: Emma Sophia on YouTube

Ann Murphy

THE Kinsale girl whose version of Danny Boy went viral in March has released a new video - of her singing You Raise Me Up at Mizen Head.

Five-year-old Emma Sophia Ryan’s performance was released on Friday afternoon on her website and on YouTube.

Her proud mum Mary said: “We are delighted with it and hope that it will resonate with people in the way that Danny Boy did.” 

The video for the production shows Emma Sophia wearing a full-length hooded cloak, in the style of a Celtic druid, at a stone circle and at Mizen Head. The video has a Celtic mythical theme.

People from across the world have contacted Emma Sophia's social media platforms about her version of Danny Boy, which shot to the top of the iTunes folk charts.

Mary, who is a professional musician, played the piano and violin on the Danny Boy video.

The song was made available to download, with all proceeds being donated to LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Last December, Emma Sophia performed Walking in the Air at the Cork Opera House annual Christmas concert.

She also came to attention over a year ago when her parents uploaded a video of her singing Ireland’s Call as a lockdown project.

Read More

Kinsale girl (4) wows the internet with stunning version of Danny Boy 

More in this section

Man who assaulted prison officer on visit to Cork prison appeals sentence Man who assaulted prison officer on visit to Cork prison appeals sentence
Dinos goes Déise: Cork fast food outlet granted permission to build drive-thru in Dungarvan Dinos goes Déise: Cork fast food outlet granted permission to build drive-thru in Dungarvan
Taoiseach meets British Prime Minister to discuss post-Brexit trade and the Ballymurphy massacre Taoiseach meets British Prime Minister to discuss post-Brexit trade and the Ballymurphy massacre
west corkcork arts
'Proud family man, Lord Mayor and North Mon boy': Tributes paid following death of Tim Falvey 

'Proud family man, Lord Mayor and North Mon boy': Tributes paid following death of Tim Falvey 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY