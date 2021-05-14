Man who assaulted prison officer on visit to Cork prison appeals sentence

A prison officer was assaulted when he approached a visitor at Cork prison involved in a suspicious action with a prisoner.

Robert Crinnion of Blackwater Grove, Togher, Cork, was given a three-month jail term for assaulting the officer during the visit at 11.30 am on May 10 2019 when he was convicted at Cork District Court.

He appealed the severity of the sentence to Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

Donal Daly, solicitor, said the 31-year-old got a fright when the prison officer approached.

He said Crinnion jumped up on the table and the prison officer “suffered minor injuries.”

Mr Daly said prison officers thought they saw something but he added,“No contraband of any nature was found at the time. He apologised at the scene.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “Given there was no contraband I will suspend the sentence.”