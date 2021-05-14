Covid-19: four further deaths, 425 additional cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There have also been 425 additional confirmed cases. This brings the total of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to 254,870.

Cork has had a total of 22,757 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date.

Of the deaths notified today one occurred in January, one occurred in February and two occurred in May. There have been a total of 4,941 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 202 are men and 223 are women, 78% are under 45 years of age, 4% are over 6 and the median age is 29-years-old.

As of May 11, 2021, 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 1,408,105 people have received their first dose and 514,808 people have received their second dose.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health has appealed for students to take the ‘necessary precautions’ now before the start of State examinations:

“I am aware that this is an important time in the lives of young adults as they take a break from studying for an evening to celebrate with friends."

“It is very important that all students preparing to sit state exams in June take the necessary precautions now to ensure you do not contract Covid-19, particularly in the last remaining days before the commencement of the Leaving Cert. Do not attend graduation ceremonies or events. Take this time to restrict your social contacts and continue to follow the public health advice,” he added.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said there are ‘grounds for optimism’:

“The profile of Covid-19 in Ireland is generally stable with grounds for optimism. Disease incidence is stable and we are seeing improvements in some indicators. Hospital and ICU admissions are decreasing slowly, the 7 day moving average is reduced, the 5-day moving average is stable, the national positivity rate has reduced to 2.4% and incidence among all age groups is reducing.

“The data also reveals the positive effects of vaccination, not only incidence in the over 65 age groups below the national average and rapidly declining, but we are seeing a very large descrepancy in the probability of being hospitalised or dying. It is clear that vaccination not only decreases infection but also decreases the severity of any disease that breaks through,” he added.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory:

“While it’s important to remain vigilant in emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants, current evidence indicates that the vaccines we have are very effective against all currently circulating variants so we would encourage everyone to get vaccinated when offered the opportunity,” she said.