A motorist has been arrested in Cork, in an uninsured car, on suspicion of drug driving.

A unit from Bandon Garda Station stopped a car in Innishannon.

After searching the car, Gardaí found around €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis brownies.

Gardaí reported the find and arrest on Facebook and said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).