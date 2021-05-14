Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 12:05

HSE cyber attack impacting Covid-19 test referrals; static clinics to open up for walk-ins

All static Covid-19 test centres will be opened up nationally for walk-in testing. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Mary Corcoran

A “significant” ransomware attack on the HSE is impacting Covid-19 test referrals.

This morning the HSE said it had shut down all of its IT systems following what it described as a “significant ransomware attack” on the HSE IT systems.

It says that this means that the GP and close contact testing referrals system is down and that as a result, it is not possible to refer people for Covid-19 tests.

Instead, the HSE has said that all static Covid-19 test centres will be opened up nationally for walk-in testing.

People who have symptoms of Covid-19 are who are close contacts will be prioritised for testing.

The HSE said people attending for tests will need to bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.

Scheduled appointments are going ahead as normal. 

'Significant' ransomware attack impacting Cork hospitals

