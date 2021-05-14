Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 11:56

Gardaí in Cork appeal for witnesses to dangerous driving incident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a suspected dangerous driving incident on the N25, Cork on Thursday May 13.

"At around 2.00pm, Gardaí in an unmarked patrol car attempted to stop a Blue Mini for speeding on the N25 around Cobh Cross," A Garda spokesperson said. 

"The driver of the car proceeded to drive at speed along the N25 until he was eventually stopped on Horgan’s Quay."

The driver was not arrested and Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the DPP in relation to the matter.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed incidents around Cobh Cross, Little Island or the Glanmire Roundabout, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120.

