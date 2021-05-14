Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 11:29

Diversions in place as truck enters river in Cork town

The overturned truck in Kanturk Picture: Cork Safety Alerts

Roisin Burke

A truck driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Kanturk.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision at a bridge in Greenan, at the entrance to Kanturk on the Mallow side.

It is understood a cement truck left the bridge and entered the water in Greenan. 

The overturned truck in Kanturk Picture: Cork Safety Alerts
The driver, a man in his 30s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious injuries.

A Garda spokesperson said the road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

