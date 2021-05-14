UCC Indian alumni launch fundraiser to help fight Covid-19

THE University College Cork (UCC) Indian Alumni Community have launched a fundraiser in a bid to help India fight Covid-19 as the country continues to battle over 24 million cases of the virus.

The Indian Alumni Community at UCC has launched a fundraiser to help raise money to source medical equipment such as ventilators and ICU beds in India.

In addition to this, Dr Lekha Menon Margassery, President of the UCC Indian Alumni Community said that they are hoping to provide financial support for families in need and those in India who have been impacted by the current surge of Covid-19.

India reported over 2.7 million cases of Covid-19 last week as the country continues to battle the virus and the B.1.617 variant.

Dr Lekha Menon Margassery said that the community in UCC feel “helpless” as they see the Covid-19 situation worsen in India and want to do something to help.

She said it is difficult to observe the situation in India as many people have family and friends who still live there.

“My family is there. There’s a lot of people who have their family there…their extended family as well- their friends- so they feel very helpless and most of them are affected because of COVID.

"Some of them have gotten COVID but they have recovered, but some of them are actually in a difficult stage, so everyone has a story.”

In a bid to help, the UCC Indian Alumni Community have launched an online fundraiser which seeks donations in aid of medical suppliers and financial support for those impacted by Covid-19 in India.

The Indian Alumni Community will be liaising with Bharath Govind G.S. and Aishwarya Chandran of CoVolNet, an online network that helps connect people with the right resources during the pandemic.

They will also be liaising with alumni, Dr Atul Thorat and his friends, Sudheer Kamath, Suvarnkumar Gunde and Roshan Kolhe for sourcing the medical equipment and supplies.

For more information and to donate, please visit the fundraiser.