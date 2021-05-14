'Significant' ransomware attack impacting Cork hospitals

A “significant” ransomware attack is impacting hospitals across Cork.

This morning the HSE said it had shut down all of its IT systems following what it described as a “significant ransomware attack” on the HSE IT systems.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said it is working to contain the very "sophisticated" human-operated ransomware attack on its IT systems.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said that the cyber attack is impacting all national and local systems involved in all core services.

Mr Reid said that the HSE has taken all precautionary measures to shut down systems to protect them.

He said that more will be known later this morning on the full impacts but in the meantime, he has advised people to attend for appointments unless they hear otherwise.

Impact at CUH

Cork University Hospital said it is affected by the national IT outage, however, some systems can work in a limited capacity by not connecting to the network.

It said that this limits the capability of the services which the hospital can provide today.

CUH has advised the public of the following:

If you have an OPD appointment, chemotherapy appointment, surgery appointment, come to the hospital unless you are contacted to cancel

You may expect normal systems to be limited, therefore CUH may not have access to the full suite of records

Labs are severely affected

Existing GP bloods will not be processed at this time

Only emergency bloods will be processed

Patients with X-ray appointments today should not attend unless contacted

Radiotherapy appointments are also cancelled for today

Finally, management at CUH wishes to remind the public that people should only attend the ED in emergency situations and that delays are likely as a result of the current IT situation.

The hospital will advise if there is any change to the current status.

Appointments at CUMH impacted

The Ireland South Women and Infants Health Directorate is advising that outpatient maternity clinics at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) are taking place as usual, however outpatient gynaecology clinics have now been cancelled.

All telephone clinics are also cancelled due to the serious HSE IT issue, it said.

Impacts at Mercy University Hospital

The Mercy University Hospital is continuing to operate appointments today but says there will be some impacts to services.

Cancer care impacts

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning, Professor Seamus O'Reilly, Medical Oncologist at Cork University Hospital said the attack would have patient impacts.

“Our main concern is about patient safety,” he said.

“On the ward this morning, I’m concerned about results that might be outstanding, laboratory data that needs to be available to manage patients today. That would be our main focus for the rest of the day.

“It is very distressing for patients to be honest with you. There might be a result that needs clarification, or test results they are waiting for. “

When asked if clinics may be postponed, he said this would probably be taken on a case by case basis.

“We are anxious that if we can go ahead with treatment in a safe way we will,” he said.

Covid vaccine and test appointments

The HSE is advising that Covid vaccine appointments are still going ahead as planned today.

It said that scheduled Covid-19 tests will also go ahead as planned.

Scheduled COVID-19 tests will go ahead as planned. Please attend if you have an appointment. pic.twitter.com/CvhMGTA9vx — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 14, 2021

Ambulance service

The National Ambulance Service are operating as per normal with no impact on emergency ambulance call handling and dispatch nationally.