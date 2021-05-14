Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 09:13

Ireland’s health service shuts down IT systems after ransomware attack

Ireland’s health service shuts down IT systems after ransomware attack
David Young, PA

The Health Service Executive in Ireland has closed down its IT systems after being targeted in what it said was a “significant ransomware attack”.

The HSE said it had temporarily shut down its systems as a “precaution”.

It said Covid-19 vaccination appointments were not affected by the incident.

“There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems,” it said on Twitter.

“We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us fully assess the situation with our own security partners.” 

The HSE added: “We apologise for inconvenience caused to patients and to the public and will give further information as it becomes available.” 

"Vaccinations not effected (sic) are going ahead as planned.” 

The Rotunda maternity hospital in Dublin has been forced to cancel many routine appointments due to the IT issues.

It described the situation as a “critical emergency”.

“Due to a serious IT issue all outpatient visits are cancelled today – unless you are at 36 weeks pregnant or later,” the hospital tweeted.

It said all gynaecological clinics had been cancelled on Friday.

In a tweet, the hospital added: “If you have any urgent concerns please attend as normal.”

Read More

People from north and west Cork to be vaccinated in city this weekend

More in this section

Covid outbreak in North Cork school; underage GAA team suspends activity Covid outbreak in North Cork school; underage GAA team suspends activity
Coronavirus - Fri May 7, 2021 Covid numbers: 465 new cases, no new deaths
High profile unsolved West Cork murder taken on by 'Chernobyl' producers High profile unsolved West Cork murder taken on by 'Chernobyl' producers
hsecoronavirus#covid-19
Garda stock

Gardaí arrest and charge man in connection to assault and burglary after chase in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY