Gardaí arrest and charge man in connection to assault and burglary after chase in Cork city

GARDAÍ have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary and assault incident in Cork city.

Shortly after 6am on Thursday, Gardaí from the Community Engagement Unit in Togher received a report that a burglary had just occurred at a house on Model Farm Road, Bishopstown, Cork.

Gardaí were informed that a man had entered the house and was disturbed by the female occupants. During the burglary a struggle ensued and the man slammed a door shut on one of the women's hand.

The man then fled the scene. The woman did not require medical attention after the incident.

A detailed description of the man was circulate to all Gardaí on duty in the area and shortly before 6.30am a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Wilton Road following a short foot chase.

He was brought to Togher Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.