People from north and west Cork to be vaccinated in city this weekend

THE HSE has said that some people in north and west Cork will receive Covid-19 vaccine appointments at public vaccination centres in Cork city this weekend.

Appointments were issued by text on Wednesday to more than 2,000 people in the 60+ age group based in west Cork and north Cork.

The HSE advised that most people will receive appointments for the vaccination centre closest to them, but that the additional appointments for the north Cork and west Cork population will run in the city this weekend, in addition to the appointments which will continue in the Mallow and West Cork vaccination centres.

A HSE spokesperson said that the move will ensure that anyone in the 60+ age group in Cork already registered for an appointment will receive their vaccine in the next week.

“We understand that people may not have expected to travel outside of their locality for their vaccination, and we thank them in advance for their co-operation,” the spokesperson said.

Vaccination centres across Cork and Kerry are run as a joint project between Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare and the South-South West Hospital group.

The spokesperson said that the collaborative approach “has allowed us to schedule appointments for people from north and west Cork across additional centres for this weekend only, thus speeding up the vaccination rollout for these areas”.

“As centres were opened on a phased basis, the centres in West Cork and North Cork opened slightly after some of our other centres.

“The additional appointments scheduled for this weekend will allow us to keep pace with registrations at all our centres going forward.

“The rollout in this region continues to progress well, with appointments being offered as quickly as possible. Balancing appointments across all centres in the county this weekend will allow this safe, efficient and timely roll-out to continue,” the spokesperson said.