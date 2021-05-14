Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 07:00

Cork hospital donates ventilators to India

Shijukumar Sivankuttynair RGN, Dr Kishore Doddakula, Consultant Cardiologist, Donna Thomas RGN , Ms.Natalie Donnelly, Asst Director of Nursing and John Alickolli Respiratory Nurse pictured as BON SECOURS HOSPITAL ,CORK, donates twelve Bi-Pap Machines to India, to assist with the extreme Covid-19 humanitarian crisis. Pic: Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228

Roisin Burke

THE Bon Secours Hospital in Cork are sending 12 Bi-Pap ventilators to India, which is battling a severe wave of Covid-19 infections.

Director of Nursing, Ber Mulcahy said: “We have all been very moved by the coverage of the current hardship and trauma being suffered by the people of India and our nursing and medical colleagues combatting Covid-19 on the frontline there 24 hours a day.

“We in Bon Secours Cork fought the good fight back in January and February earlier this year during the third wave of Covid-19 infections to sweep through Ireland and we greatly empathise with the pandemic situation in India.”

The Director of Nursing said the private hospital was pleased to be in a position to send the machines to to assist with this extreme humanitarian crisis. “We hold the Indian nation and its people in our thoughts and prayers and wish them comfort at this very difficult time.”

Bon Secours Cork is Ireland’s largest private hospital.

