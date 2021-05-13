Covid outbreak in North Cork school; underage GAA team suspends activity

A North Cork school has notified parents of a Covid outbreak, with a number of children sent home as a precautionary measure.

In a letter to parents, Scoil Bhríde in Rathcormac said a public health risk assessment was being undertaken and anyone identified as a close contact of a confirmed case had been contacted and advised.

The school emphasized that children who are not close contacts, do not need a Covid test and can continue attending their classes.

The primary school also said that the Department of Public Health HSE-South is monitoring the situation closely.

Following the news of the outbreak, the local GAA club, Bride Rovers Juvenile Club, decided to stand down all activities for age groups up to and including U12 grade this weekend.

In a message to parents, the club said in light of the recent increase of covid incidence in the community, it was necessary to restrict the sessions.

“For all other age groups planned activities may go ahead but ask anyone with a connection to primary school or a close contact to refrain from attending.

“We ask all members to maintain their vigilance with regard to covid protocols and to follow HSE advice where directed.”