Covid numbers: 465 new cases, no new deaths

Another 456 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Thursday evening as Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan reminds people following public health advice is keeping people safe.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said there were no additional deaths related to COVID-19, but there were 456 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total cases in Ireland to 254,450.

Of the cases notified today:

233 are men / 223 are women 81% are under 45 years of age The median age is 27 years old 189 in Dublin, 52 in Cork, 49 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 17 in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 111 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Tuesday 11th May, 1,922,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,408,105 people have received their first dose 514,808 people have received their second dose Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “Our key objective remains to follow the public health advice in our daily activities as we continue to chart our way through this pandemic.

“I would encourage people who have been vaccinated, to safely resume your lives, mindful of the guidelines. For those awaiting vaccination, the many choices we make to stick with the public health advice will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”