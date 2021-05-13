Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 17:45

Well known West Cork murder taken on by 'Chernobyl' producers

Sister Productions, which is an independent studio, founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone, has committed to adapting the hit Audible podcast “West Cork.” 

Roisin Burke

The production team behind the hit HBO/Sky creation “Chernobyl” is taking on the storytelling challenge of the unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier.

“West Cork” is the creation of Sam Bungey and Jennifer Forde which looks at the 1996 murder of French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier close to the West Cork town, Schull.

The Sister productions portrayal will be the third such project to work with the murder mystery.

Sky has a Jim Sheridan directed piece called “Murder at the cottage” in the works and Lightbox also has a project in the pipeline for Netflix.

“West Cork” was the number one best selling non-fiction podcast on Audible's top 10 list for seven weeks, remaining in the top ten for a total of 12 weeks.

