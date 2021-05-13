Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 15:59

Man arrested in Cork in relation to fraudulent social welfare claims of over €8k 

Man arrested in Cork in relation to fraudulent social welfare claims of over €8k 

Gardaí arrested and charged the man in relation to social welfare fraud that occurred in Co Cork during 2020. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A man in his 20’s has been arrested in Cork in relation to fraudulent social welfare claims of over €8,000.

Gardaí arrested and charged the man in relation to social welfare fraud that occurred in Cork during 2020.

As part of an investigation into suspected fraudulent claims, Gardaí, attached to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in Cork city on October 5, 2020.

The man was released and a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On Tuesday, Gardaí rearrested the man, following direction from the DPP, and he was charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court on May 18, 2021 at 10.30am.

More in this section

Cork soccer club 'blown away' by support following loss of equipment in fire Cork soccer club 'blown away' by support following loss of equipment in fire
Hospital surgery corridor Cork hospital recruiting nurses returning home from Australia
'It's getting out of hand now': Car burnt out at popular city walkway 'It's getting out of hand now': Car burnt out at popular city walkway
Funding boost for works on Cork island

Funding boost for works on Cork island

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY