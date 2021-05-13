Man arrested in Cork in relation to fraudulent social welfare claims of over €8k 

A man in his 20’s has been arrested in Cork in relation to fraudulent social welfare claims of over €8,000.

Gardaí arrested and charged the man in relation to social welfare fraud that occurred in Cork during 2020.

As part of an investigation into suspected fraudulent claims, Gardaí, attached to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in Cork city on October 5, 2020.

The man was released and a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

On Tuesday, Gardaí rearrested the man, following direction from the DPP, and he was charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court on May 18, 2021 at 10.30am.