Funding boost for works on Cork island

The Government has announced funding for works on Cork’s Whiddy Island.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced almost €1.1 million in funding for local authorities to support a range of capital works on the country’s offshore islands.

The works include the resurfacing of island roads, repair works to piers and slipways, and works to combat coastal erosion.

Each of the County Councils to receive funding will provide co-funding for these works.

Cork County Council has been awarded €124,425 for works on Whiddy Island which involve road resurfacing.

Announcing the funding, Minister Humphreys said: “The Government’s new policy for rural development, Our Rural Future, commits to investing in critical infrastructure throughout rural Ireland, including our offshore islands.

“I am therefore delighted today to announce funding of €1.1m towards capital projects on islands off Cork, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

“The funding will allow the relevant Local Authorities to undertake improvement works on the islands. These improvements will greatly benefit these communities, as well as those visiting these beautiful locations.”

The Minister said that the country’s coastal islands are an” integral part of the State’s heritage and hold a wealth of cultural tradition” and said funding for these projects further demonstrates the Government’s commitment to supporting island communities.

“Additional projects are being evaluated at present and a second round of funding for will be announced shortly,” she added.