Cork soccer club 'blown away' by support following loss of equipment in fire

Waterloo AFC which had their shed burned down on Sunday May 9.

Roisin Burke

A Cork football Club has said they are “blown away” by the outpouring of support and generosity they received after their shed was burned down, decimating all their training gear last weekend.

Waterloo AFC, which is a one-team club in the Blarney/White Church area, has raised over €6,000 in less than a week through a club Gofundme page, set up to purchase new equipment.

Waterloo FC's equipment shed was targeted by vandals on Sunday night. Picture: Waterloo FC/Facebook
Posting on Facebook, the Football club said; “As shocked and disappointed as we were when our equipment burned down, we also are grateful to be part of such an amazing community who have shown us so much friendship and care. We hope to see you at one of our upcoming matches.

“Thank you to everyone who donated, shared our appeal and sent us words of encouragement. Local businesses, sport clubs, club members and their families and the wider community have shown us what is possible when things get hard.” 

The club said they shut down the fundraiser as they had surpassed their target of €5,000.

“We are now busying ourselves with clearing out the old shed, sourcing new equipment and getting ready for the upcoming season.” 

Waterloo AFC has played in the Cork AUL league since 1977.

