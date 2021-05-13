Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 14:40

Cork hospital recruiting nurses returning home from Australia

The Mater Private Network Cork has launched a recruitment drive aimed at Irish nurses who are ex-pats in Australia considering a return home to work.

The hospital in Cork has expanded its services in recent months to meet the needs of the growing patient population with a special focus on orthopaedics, cardiac care and women’s health and is now looking to recruit experienced nurses.

Director of Nursing at Mater Private Network Cork, Marie Hayes, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many Irish ex-pats to consider a move home due to the economic repercussions of the pandemic and an increased concern for family members back home.

We would welcome the opportunity to meet you virtually to introduce ourselves and discuss the many opportunities that we have to offer you when you arrive home.

"We will work directly with you to plan your return to Ireland and to support you as you make the transition.” The hospital has nursing positions available in theatre recovery, anaesthetics and scrub, general surgical, general medical, cardiac care, women’s health, orthopaedics and emergency department.

Those who are on the live register with the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland are invited to apply with a CV and cover letter to Evelyn.Leonard@materprivate.ie.

