Woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis seized during house search in Cork city 

A woman in her 20s has been arrested following the seizure of €17,300 of suspected drugs in Cork city on Wednesday.

"At around 7.30pm, Gardaí from the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, assisted by uniform Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in The Glen area of Cork city," a garda spokesperson said.

"During the course of the search Gardaí seized €14,000 of suspected cocaine and €3,300 of suspected cannabis resin."

Gardaí also seized a weighing scales, a number of zip lock bags and a mobile phone during the search.

The woman was arrested and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.