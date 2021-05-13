Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 10:26

Woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis seized during house search in Cork city 

€17,300 of Suspected Drugs Seized in Cork City on May 12, 2021.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested following the seizure of €17,300 of suspected drugs in Cork city on Wednesday. 

"At around 7.30pm, Gardaí from the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, assisted by uniform Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in The Glen area of Cork city," a garda spokesperson said. 

"During the course of the search Gardaí seized €14,000 of suspected cocaine and €3,300 of suspected cannabis resin." 

Gardaí also seized a weighing scales, a number of zip lock bags and a mobile phone during the search. 

The woman was arrested and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station where she is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

