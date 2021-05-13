Man to appear in Cork District Court this morning after suspected heroin seizure

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €4,500 of suspected heroin in Cork city.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Gardaí on routine patrol arrested a man at Kent Train Station.

The man, aged in his 20s, was brought to Mayfield Garda Station for the purpose of a search and was found to be in possession of a small quantity of cannabis herb.

Gardaí were of the belief that the man was possibly concealing drugs internally.

Following a medical assessment, the man was kept under observation in his cell.

At around 4pm yesterday, the man retrieved €4,500 of suspected heroin from his person.

The man was then interviewed and subsequently charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning, May 13 at 10.30am.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.