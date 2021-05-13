'A huge loss to community, party and council'; tributes paid to outgoing Cork city councillor

TRIBUTES have been paid to city councillor Henry Cremin who is stepping down from his role as councillor after 12 years.

The longstanding Sinn Féin representative announced the decision at the weekend and at this week’s meeting of Cork City Council, his colleagues paid tribute to him.

Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh said that “party politics and party divides aside, that never divides Henry from anybody and Henry has always been nothing but an absolute gentleman in all his engagements with me and with other councillors.”

He described him as “a pleasure to work with” and paid tribute to his “incredible work” in the voluntary sector.

“He does an awful lot of work with Pieta House and he is always thinking and always has thought of other people before himself.”

The Lord Mayor added: “Henry, thank you for your friendship, for your professionalism and all your support on so many things.”

Cllr Mick Finn said he will be “a huge loss to his community and to his party and the council”.

Fine Gael Cllr Des Cahill said that he would like to extend his thanks to Mr Cremin for the work that he has done since 2009.

“There’s no doubt that you were exceptionally good to deal with. There’s no doubt that you are an exceptionally nice person, and you will sincerely be missed by myself and my colleagues. I wish you well.”

Cllr Thomas Moloney wished Mr Cremin “the very best of luck”.

“To me personally, you have been a great support and a great help long before the council and long before I even thought of running in the council.

Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “Being a ward colleague, any interaction I have had with you since I was elected, you were an utter gentleman.”

While Mr Cremin is stepping down as a public representative he will remain as a Sinn Féin member and as a community activist.