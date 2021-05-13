Cork District Court judge notes 'incredible record' of 177 convictions as he jails shoplifter

A nine-month jail term has been imposed on a 41-year-old man for a shoplifting offence as the judge said the accused had an “incredible record”.

Paul Foley of Sunnydale, Banduff Road, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the theft at Supervalu in Glanmire on April 13, 2020.

He stole €50 worth of goods on that date.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said of the defendant: “He unfortunately has been blighted with alcohol and drug addiction. He works with quite a lot of counsellors.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had 177 convictions and most of them were for theft.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a nine-month prison term for the latest theft.