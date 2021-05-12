Wanted: Cork actors for new TV series

The casting company behind the hit BBC/Hulu/RTÉ series Normal People is looking for Cork actors for a new TV show.

Louise Kiely Casting, which also cast in movies such as Sing Street, Glassland and Dating Amber, has put out a post seeking actors living in Cork city and county for a new show.

The Facebook post outlined that they were accepting applications from all actors, based in Cork, over the age of 18.

The roles are for work beginning shortly and will continue into October.

The advertisement specified that experience is not essential, but said it was a ‘bonus.’ The call out asked interested parties to send in a clear photo of themselves, both face and full length, as well as an acting CV/reel and a short note telling the casting director a little about themselves.

All queries are to be emailed to beibhinn4louisekielycasting@gmail.com.