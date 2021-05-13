€4m allocated for county Cork school extension

A CORK secondary school are receiving €4 million from the Department of Education and Skills (DES) to construct an extension.

Carrignavar-based Coláiste an Chroí Naofa are set to build two ASD classes, a construction studies room, a multimedia room, a music room, and a new science lab.

School principal Colm O Corcora welcomed the good news.

Colm Ó Corcora, principal, Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

“This will be of huge benefit to the local community. It is a huge vote of confidence in the school by the Department of Education. It will ensure that we will have a very complete curriculum to offer our students in our locality. It is the biggest development in the school over the past 30 years,” he said.

It's hoped the work will be completed by September 2024.

“It went out to tender last week which is normally a four to six-week process. Once a design team is appointed, they will provide three alternative designs to the Department. Once the option is picked it goes from there. I believe we are very well set for the future,” Mr O Corcora said.

Mr O Corcora, who has served as principal for six years, credits the positive atmosphere in the school for the strong student numbers. “We have students from Blarney, Watergrasshill, Mallow, Glenville, Whitechurch, Carriganavar, and the city.

"We have 525 students and I think that is the size we will remain. About four or five years ago, we had over 500 students for the first time in our history. We have kept it at that."

Students during art class at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

He also stressed the importance of extracurricular activities in the co-educational school which are so popular with the students.

“We have a huge connection with the local athletics club and the GAA club. Basketball is also strong. It is very beneficial and important to build relationships with local organisations. The local GAA Development Officer comes to the school twice a week during lunch break. We also do a lot of core curricular activities such as field trips. We are a very active and energetic school.”

Colm Ó Corcora, principal, at a school pitch at Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, Carraig na bhFear, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mr O Corcora said this recent news will usher in a new era for the secondary school.

“It has been a tough year for everybody. I am very proud of how the staff and students have come together. We have had huge co-operation and buy-in from everybody. We are looking forward to a new era,” he added.