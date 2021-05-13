Cork school gift land to Council to allow for additional access to city amenity

A SECONDARY school has announced its decision to gift land to Cork City Council in order to allow for the construction of a public footpath to allow for more convenient access to Tramore Valley Park.

The Board of Management of Christ King Girls’ Secondary School on South Douglas Road said that they are “delighted” to announce the gifting of the land to Cork City Council.

In a social media post, the school said that it would allow for the construction of a public footpath for access to the park through Half Moon Lane.

“The Board of Management of Christ King Secondary School are delighted to announce the gifting of the land to Cork City Council to allow for the construction of a public footpath for access to Tramore Valley Park via Half Moon Lane,” the school said.

The Board of Management of Christ King Secondary School are delighted to announce the gifting of land to Cork City Council to allow for the construction of a public footpath for access to Tramore Valley Park via Half Moon Lane @corkcitycouncil @MichealMartinTD @simoncoveney pic.twitter.com/tkcg2CgfOU — Christ King Girls' Secondary School (@christkingss) May 11, 2021

Green Party Councillor Dan Boyle welcomed the announcement and the “generous gesture”.

“It helps the design and the implementation of the walkway and the cycleway to access Tramore Valley Park for people,” he said.

“It makes it easier for a lot of people living in that part of the city to access the park. It’s a lot harder at the moment so I very much welcome it.”

He said that he is hopeful that it will improve the layout of the entranceway as well as helping with the time it will take to put the additional measures in place.

“Having access to that piece of land gives a bit of leeway to the City Council and whoever they appoint as the contractors for the site to do the job as efficiently as possible,” he said.

Main entrance to Tramore Valley Park from the N27 South Link Road, a section of road with a 100km speed limit. Pic; Larry Cummins

Mr Boyle added that it is hoped the work will be commencing soon.

Cork City Council published the tender documents for the construction work to the National Transport Authority (NTA) funded Half Moon Lane Upgrade Scheme last month.

The description of the works states that the project involves “the upgrade of the South Douglas Road and Half Moon Lane junction”.

“The aim is to allow safe access and egress for pedestrians and cyclists to the Tramore Valley Park located at the bottom of the lane,” it states.

The work will include planning and reinstatement of tarmac, demolition of footpaths, building of footpaths, and traffic light installation.

Last November, councillors approved Part 8 planning to facilitate the opening of the Half Moon Lane entrance to Tramore Valley Park.

In February, the NTA approved funding for the planned upgrading of Half Moon Lane and the junction of Half Moon Lane with South Douglas Road to provide a new pedestrian and cycle access to the park.