South Parish exhibition shows changing face of learning in Cork

RESIDENTS of one of Cork’s oldest communities, South Parish, are celebrating its local lifelong learners through the launch of a unique photography exhibition.

South Parish Learning Neighbourhood is launching the Faces of Learning — a photographic exhibition featuring pieces from critically acclaimed photographer Eddie Hennessy — tomorrow.

Portraits will feature local learners who recognise South Parish as their own ‘Learning Neighbourhood.’

The initiative has a sharp focus on inclusion with people from all walks of life who have embraced the idea of lifelong learning.

Those included in the photographs have all participated in courses and learning events locally.

Everyone is invited to view the exhibition at a range of public venues throughout South Parish over the coming weeks and months.

Posters will appear on everything from Cork billboards to shop windows on the street. Nano Nagle Place will also host an exhibition of The Lantern Community Project’s ‘Crochet Ladies’ across their front windows facing onto Douglas Street.

Paula Mc Carthy, principal of St John’s Central College and chair of South Parish Learning Neighbourhood said: “South Parish Learning Neighbourhood is one of Cork’s newest learning neighbourhoods and we are delighted to be launching our new Faces of Learning Exhibition.

"This exhibition celebrates lifelong learners of all ages and abilities from our neighbourhood. The people featured all have a learning story to tell and these stories combined have a powerful inspirational impact for others.”

Photographer Eddie Hennessy, from Farranree, who created the shots had a keen interest in the project in light of his love of learning. The former judo champion saw life as he knew it shattered by a devastating stroke more than 13 years ago before reinventing himself as one of Cork’s top photographers.

It was through his recovery-that included relearning how to read, speak and write-that Eddie discovered his passion for the industry.