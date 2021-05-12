Covid numbers: 448 new cases, 34 in Cork

Almost 450 new Covid cases and eight additional deaths were confirmed on Wednesday by The Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There were 448 newly confirmed cases bringing the total of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to 254,013 and 4,937 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the deaths notified today three occurred in March, two occurred in February and three occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.

Of the cases notified today:

213 are men / 230 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

229 in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 8am today, 109 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday 10 May, 1,882,635 doses of Covid -19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: