Forty hospitality jobs at four-star Cork hotel

Forty hospitality jobs are being created at The Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island as part of a 350 jobs announcement by the Irish Hotel group The iNua Collection.

The Hotel chain is reopening their nine hotels from June 2 with positions available in reception, accommodation, kitchen, bar, restaurant, leisure and spa departments.

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Little Island is launching a new Brasserie menu for the summer season and will also be welcoming non-residents to dine on the hotel lawns from June 7.

The General Manager at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork, Stephen Hanley is pleased with how bookings are looking for the summer months. “We are very much looking forward to welcoming all our local friends and customers back to the hotel for dining,” he said, “and to use the leisure centre & spa, plus we are excited to introduce our new summer season Brasserie menu to our guests. It’s shaping up to be a great summer at Radisson Blu Hotel, Cork.”

The Chief Executive of The iNua Collection, Sean O’Driscoll, said that bookings across the group’s nine hotels are looking strong for summer. “The entire team is delighted to be reopening after such a long closure period,” he said. “The iNua Collection is happy to be back creating jobs again and we look forward to 350 new employees joining our existing 750 staff.

“Hospitality as an industry is great for developing the confidence and social skills of younger people when they start work, full of opportunities to move up the ladder quickly for those who are ambitious.”

Mr O’Driscoll also outlined the opportunities available the employees of The iNua Collection.

“At The iNua Collection, we operate a Learning and Development Academy and support our employees to achieve educational qualifications while working. Opportunities include our Trainee Manager Development Programme and our Chef Training Academy led by Group Executive Chef & Michelin-star chef, Stefan Matz.”

The Hotels within The iNua Collection are the Radisson Blu Hotels in Cork, Limerick, Athlone and Sligo, Muckross Park Hotel Killarney, The Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, The Tullamore Court Hotel, The Hillgrove Hotel Monaghan and The Fairways Hotel Dundalk.