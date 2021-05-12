Finalists announced for Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards

NETWORK Ireland Cork has announced the finalists for the 2021 prestigious Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

Twenty-five finalists have been shortlisted across eight categories for the awards which will take place on 2 June.

Finalists for the Power Within Champion Award which recognises those who overcame challenges include Miriam Bourke, Invesco; Kathy O'Dwyer, Career Training Internships; and Diane Higgins, Diane Higgins Design.

In the Solo Businesswoman category are Noreen Roche, Epona Retreat Centre; Lucie Al, Lucie Al Portraits & Lucie Al Creative; and Michelle Dinneen, Ardin Career Development.

Ingrid Seim, Avenues Consultancy & Coaching; Karen Goodliffe, SurePlan Financial; and Noella Carroll, Pinnaklo Ltd. have been named as finalists for the Emerging New Business category while the three finalists in the Employee - Rising Star category are Ciara Keane, DePuy Synthes Johnson & Johnson; Elena Canty, Event Plan; and Kate Scannell, Grant Thornton.

Up for Employee - Shining Star are Miriam Bourke, Invesco; Sinéad O'Dea, Griffith College Cork; and Konstantina Stefanidou, Depuy Synthes Johnson & Johnson.

In the Established Business category are Adrianna Hegarty, Hegarty Properties; Carol Brick, HerMoney; Kathy O'Dwyer, Career Training Internships; and Liz Gavin, Eur Digital Village.

For Creative Professional, finalists include Fiona Kennedy, Fiona Kennedy Music; Stef McSherry, Kinderama; and Monika Nowakowska, Lady of the Valley.

In the STEM category are Anne Marie Butler, Edlong; Lena Angland, Wanderful; and Tara Shine, Change by Degrees.

Judges for this year’s awards include former Tánaiste Mary Harney, Sharon Corcoran, Director of Economic Development & Tourism at Cork County Council and Vicki Crean, AIB Manager of Service and Sales in Cork City.

The winners from the Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards will go forward for the national Network Ireland Business Awards on 8 October in WIT Arena, Waterford.

Speaking on the Businesswoman of the Year Awards, Network Ireland Cork President, Barbara Nugent said they are delighted to applaud the “exceptional businesswomen” by celebrating them and their achievements.

“In these challenging times, many businesswomen have proved their resilience and innovation in the face of adversity and their ability to create concrete and sustainable solutions, not only for their own businesses, but also for the wider community."

Registration for the virtual awards ceremony is free for Network Ireland members and their families and €20 for non-members here.