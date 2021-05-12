Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 16:54

Man caught breaking into Cork shop claimed he saw two others breaking in and went to prevent the crime 

Man caught breaking into Cork shop claimed he saw two others breaking in and went to prevent the crime 

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted Stephen Haynes of carrying out the crime in Cork city.

Liam Heylin

A 65-year-old Englishman who lectures in anatomy in the Ukraine was caught breaking into a shop in Cork but he came up with the ‘eccentric’ defence of spotting two men burgling and going in after them to prevent the crime.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted Stephen Haynes of carrying out the crime in Cork city.

Witnesses saw him smashing in a window of the shop and he was caught leaving with tobacco and cigarettes.

Frank Buttimer called the defendant to give evidence and said he would be offering an eccentric defence.

Haynes said he saw two men wearing dark clothes similar to his own on the day and he went in after them to stop them carrying out a burglary. 

No other witness saw the two men described by Haynes but they did see him breaking in. He said the two men dropped cigarettes and tobacco and he picked it up outside and put it in his pocket outside the Centra on St. Patrick’s Street.

The judge was told that he signed an admission to the crime last March in the guard’s notebook. Haynes asked to see the notebook, examined the signature and said it was not his.

Judge Kelleher convicted him of the crime.

Mr Buttimer said the British Consulate had been in contact with him about Stephen Haynes who has lectured in anatomy in the Ukraine. 

Mr Buttimer said the Consulate accepted that the accused was “totally well looked after in Cork prison.” 

Before he was remanded in custody on March 17 he was sleeping in a tent in the city.

He was also convicted of stealing vegan mayonnaise from another shop in Cork city. Thirdly he was convicted of causing damage to the walls of a garda cell which had to be extensively cleaned as a result of his actions.

Judge Kelleher imposed an overall sentence of three months backdated to March 17. He said that with remission the accused would be released soon and suggested that he should use his remaining time in custody to liaise with the British Consulate.

The judge asked the 65-year-old where he would go on his release and he said he would return to the Ukraine.

More in this section

Woman in wheelchair 'so afraid she had to type up a message' about drunk man who pushed her around Cork city  Woman in wheelchair 'so afraid she had to type up a message' about drunk man who pushed her around Cork city 
Tyndall PhD student teams up with NASA to launch field trips for children Tyndall PhD student teams up with NASA to launch field trips for children
Line of Duty 'Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey': Cork company makes a mug of AC-12
cork courtcork crimecork garda
Finalists announced for Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards

Finalists announced for Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY