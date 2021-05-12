Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 15:21

Tyndall PhD student teams up with NASA to launch field trips for children

Tyndall PhD student teams up with NASA to launch field trips for children

NASA has teamed up with SMART Edu Club, a STEM education start-up, to provide free field trips for students aged between 5 and 14.  Marinara Marcato, a PhD student in Engineering Science at Tyndall National Institute, UCC  founded SMART Edu Club in April 2020.

Maeve Lee

FAMILIES across Cork are invited to join free virtual NASA field trips which have been created with the help of a start-up founded by a Tyndall PhD student.

To celebrate World Astronomy Day on May 15, NASA has teamed up with SMART Edu Club, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education start-up, to provide free field trips for students aged between five and 14.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a 30-minute interactive presentation and a Q&A session with NASA Specialists which covers two different topics including ‘How to Build a Satellite’ and ‘Living and Working in Space’.

A series of short videos and self-guided activities will also be available to help participants to apply their knowledge at home.

Marinara Marcato, a PhD student in Engineering Science at Tyndall National Institute, University College Cork (UCC), founded SMART Edu Club in April 2020 to support families who were home-schooling during the pandemic.

Her start-up was later selected to join UCC’s IGNITE Business Incubation Programme.

Speaking on the virtual NASA field trips, she said it is a chance to encourage kids to develop an interest in STEM subjects.

“This a unique opportunity for parents to join our supportive community and to encourage their kids to develop their interest and skills in STEM subjects.” 

‘How to Build a Satellite’ will take place today at 6.00 pm, and is designed for 10-14-year olds.

‘Living and Working in Space’ for five to nine-year-olds, will take place on Friday, 14 May at 6.00 pm.

Parents and students can sign up for the field trips here.

More in this section

Protesters in Cork call for an end to maternity restrictions Protesters in Cork call for an end to maternity restrictions
Road safety warning issued as intercounty travel resumes Road safety warning issued as intercounty travel resumes
'It is time for action:' Cork TD says 'Debenhams Bill' should not be postponed  'It is time for action:' Cork TD says 'Debenhams Bill' should not be postponed 
ucc
Line of Duty

'Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey': Cork company makes a mug of AC-12

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY