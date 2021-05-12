Tyndall PhD student teams up with NASA to launch field trips for children

FAMILIES across Cork are invited to join free virtual NASA field trips which have been created with the help of a start-up founded by a Tyndall PhD student.

To celebrate World Astronomy Day on May 15, NASA has teamed up with SMART Edu Club, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education start-up, to provide free field trips for students aged between five and 14.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a 30-minute interactive presentation and a Q&A session with NASA Specialists which covers two different topics including ‘How to Build a Satellite’ and ‘Living and Working in Space’.

A series of short videos and self-guided activities will also be available to help participants to apply their knowledge at home.

Marinara Marcato, a PhD student in Engineering Science at Tyndall National Institute, University College Cork (UCC), founded SMART Edu Club in April 2020 to support families who were home-schooling during the pandemic.

Her start-up was later selected to join UCC’s IGNITE Business Incubation Programme.

Speaking on the virtual NASA field trips, she said it is a chance to encourage kids to develop an interest in STEM subjects.

“This a unique opportunity for parents to join our supportive community and to encourage their kids to develop their interest and skills in STEM subjects.”

‘How to Build a Satellite’ will take place today at 6.00 pm, and is designed for 10-14-year olds.

‘Living and Working in Space’ for five to nine-year-olds, will take place on Friday, 14 May at 6.00 pm.

Parents and students can sign up for the field trips here.