'It is time for action:' Cork TD says 'Debenhams Bill' should not be postponed 

A BILL proposed by Solidarity TD Mick Barry that seeks to improve workers' rights in liquidation situations is due to be voted on today.

The Companies (Protection of Employees' Rights In Liquidations) Bill 2021, nicknamed, “The Debenhams Bill” will be debated and voted on in the Dáil today.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Cork North Central TD Mick Barry said that the Bill should not be postponed for a year.

He said that the Government has decided not to oppose the Bill, but rather seek a one-year deferral for a second reading.

The Government propose in the interim to establish an "independent forum" with employer and employee representatives along with legal experts to consider the issues.

However, Solidarity TD Mick Barry has dismissed the Government proposal as "more timewasting”.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have had a long, long time to change the law and improve workers' rights in liquidation situations,” he said.

“The Vita Cortex sit-in was nearly 10 years ago. The Clerys scandal was six years ago."

"It is time for action on these issues, not more timewasting."

The Bill proposes to put workers at the head of the queue for payouts from liquidation companies and to make unpaid collective agreements into a debt in the eyes of liquidation law.

It has been backed by former Debenhams workers in Cork.

A protest in support of the Bill will be held outside the front gates of Leinster House.

The protest will be attended by and addressed by Debenhams workers whose dispute reaches the 400-day mark this Friday.