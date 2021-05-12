Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for Cork.

It says scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening, with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding.

The status yellow warning applies to all of Munster and Leinster as well as Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

It comes into effect at 1pm and will remain in effect until 10pm tonight.

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 12, 2021

Met Éireann says conditions will remain unsettled for this week and next, with a mix of showers and sunny spells each day.

Temperatures will remain slightly below normal for May.