Infection control at Cork nursing home needs urgent review, says Hiqa

INFECTION control at a Ballincollig nursing home needs to be the subject of an immediate review, according to a Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) report.

An inspection was carried out at the Powdermill Nursing Home in September.

The inspectors found that newly admitted residents and residents returning following a hospital stay were not maintained in self-isolation for 14 days and were mixing with other residents and staff in the communal areas.

It also found there was no designated isolation room or area allocated for isolation if the resident who shared a three-bed room or twin bedroom required isolation, and that social distancing guidelines were not in place in the dining and dayroom area.

“Urinals were not appropriately sterilised after use,” the report also said. “Staff facilities required review as it would be difficult to accommodate social distancing during break times or changing facilities in the event of an outbreak. Some instances of inappropriate mask use was observed during the inspection.”

However, the facility was deemed compliant and substantially compliant in all other areas included in the inspection.

Report on Macroom Community Hospital

Separately, a report on Macroom Community Hospital followed an unannounced inspection on January 14. Although the hospital was found to be substantially compliant and compliant across a number of areas, it was found to be “not compliant” under some regulations.

Under the regulations for the premises itself, the report said: “There was inadequate communal, private spaces, visiting areas and appropriate shower and toilet facilities to ensure privacy and dignity, and enhance people’s quality of life. The application to re-register Macroom Community Hospital requested a reduction in beds from 36 to 17. Current occupancy was 23 residents with bedrooms of four to six residents, however, the additional space had not been reconfigured to afford residents the extra space. In one multi-occupancy bedroom, the bed-rail around one bed also enclosed the entrance to the communal toilet and shower facilities.”

In the area of personal possessions, the hospital was deemed to be non-compliant.

“Residents had some space in which they could store their clothing and personal belongings, including lockable storage for valuables,” said the report. “Storage space comprised a single wardrobe with bedside locker which was located alongside their bed. This was an improvement on previous inspections, however, as this was home for people in a residential care setting, single wardrobe storage was inadequate to provide for residents’ personal storage needs.”

The report also stated that patients “who remained in their bedrooms throughout the day appeared to have little activation to brighten their day”.

Report on Clonakilty Communty Hospital

Meanwhile, a report was also published on Clonakilty Community Hospital which had a Covid-19 outbreak during the first wave of the virus.

The report highlighted a need for a review of the bedrooms at the hospital to “ensure that the rights of each resident are protected and that residents have the right to self determination in relation to daily activities and recreation”.

“As found on previous inspections: the multi-occupancy nature of bedrooms does not support residents to receive personal care in a manner that protected privacy and dignity.

“These screens provided little or no protection from the noise and odours that a resident might experience in multi-occupancy accommodation. While there were televisions in each of the bedrooms, the design and layout of the bedrooms meant that some residents did not have a view of the television screen.”

A new wing adjacent to the existing premises is currently being developed, with a proposed completion date of December. It will have single bed occupancy rooms.

Under the heading of “infection”, the report highlighted improvements since the previous inspection. However, it noted: “On the day of this inspection there were only two single bedrooms available for the purpose of isolating residents. Given the large number of residents that were accommodated in multi-occupancy bedrooms, this was not adequate. In addition, there was no designated area within the centre identified for cohorting a group of residents that may test positive for the virus.”

Other reports

An inspection at Ballincurrig Care Centre in February identified infection control issues, with the report stating that there were insufficient wall-mounted hand sanitisers, while there was no designated storage room for cleaning equipment, and yellow gloves were being used for laundry instead of disposable gloves.

However, the facility showed compliance and substantial compliance across a wide range of areas, as did Bridhaven Nursing Home in Mallow and Kanturk Community Hospital.

All facilities have outlined steps to address any concerns raised by Hiqa.